Cumberland-based Moore Colson announced that it has joined Digital Ignition, a technology and startup incubator in Alpharetta.
Digital Ignition offers tech entrepreneurs a place to create, develop, network and thrive. The incubator is focused on providing early-stage tech companies with a working environment that is conducive to innovation, sharing, flexibility and growth. Digital Ignition was first launched in 2016, as part of digital display company Convergent as a co-working space, but over the last year, officials have expanded the offerings beyond mere space to work to include attorney, accounting and other incubation services. A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place on June 27, 2019, and was attended by Georgia’s Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan along with key members of the technology and business community.
Moore Colson is on-site at Digital Ignition on a regular basis assisting startups and established companies with free office hours for accounting-related support. The firm’s professionals are experts in the specialized financial reporting, tax and IT control requirements facing technology companies.
For more information, visit MooreColson.com.
