Cumberland-based Moore Colson hosted a luncheon on How Women Network on Nov. 1.
The luncheon was offered under the firm’s GROW women’s initiative. Moore Colson’s GROW (Growth, Resources, Opportunities for Women), was established in 2018, to provide women with a special platform to share ideas and uncover new insights.
Elizabeth Miller, GROW's leader, a partner and the Corporate Accounting Practice Leader at Moore Colson, was the moderator at the luncheon. The panelists, which featured four Atlanta businesswomen discussing the ins and outs of how women network, were:
Cherish De la Cruz, the founding partner of De la Cruz Law LLC.
Lisa Taranto Schiffer, a founding partner of The Horizon Group at Morgan Stanley.
Commissioner Dometrice “Dee” Clemmons of Henry County is the president and founder of DCL Solutions Group LLC. She also founded the non-profit She STEAMS and is the author of Influential Leadership: A guide to maximize your leadership ability.
June Carlson, senior vice president at Southern First Bank.
For more information, visit moorecolson.com.
