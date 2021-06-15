Cumberland-based Moore Colson recently announced the addition of Stacey Martin, CPA, as a senior manager in the firm's Tax Services Practice.
Martin brings over 10 years of experience advising large public and private business clients on complex tax matters.
For more information, visit MooreColson.com.
