Cumberland-based Moore Colson recently announced the addition of Darrell Kent, CPA, as business assurance director.
Kent brings over 10 years of audit experience to Moore Colson’s Business Assurance practice. He previously served as a senior audit manager at one of the top 10 largest accounting firms in the U.S., where he provided assurance and business solutions to publicly- and privately-held middle-market companies. During this time, he assisted clients in the construction and financial technology industries. He also served as the engagement leader for employee benefit plan audits.
For more information, visit moorecolson.com.
