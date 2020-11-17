Cumberland-based Moore Colson, an accounting, consulting and advisory firm, announced that director Tyler Wright, CPA/ABV/CFF, was a recipient of the American Institute of CPAs 2020 Forensic and Valuation Services Standing Ovation award.
Wright was one of 22 award CPA recipients who all hold either the Certified in Financial Forensics or Accredited in Business Valuation credential and have been recognized for their contributions in the area of forensic accounting or business valuation.
