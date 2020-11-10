Cumberland-based Moore Colson, an accounting, consulting and advisory firm, announced that consulting director Lloyd Lane, CPA, CGMA, CFE, has joined the board for the Georgia Chapter of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners.
The ACFE is a leading association aimed to mitigate fraud from a business and personal perspective. The Georgia Chapter works to provide its members with education, training and professional networking.
Lane was appointed to a two-year term on the board starting in 2020. He currently serves as the chairman of the Speakers Committee, securing a monthly guest speaker from either the private or government sector who provides education to members on anti-fraud topics and investigative trends.
He has over 34 years of experience in accounting, business operations, tax compliance and litigation support in the public accounting and private sectors. He also has Big 4 experience providing financial advisory services, forensic accounting, fraud investigations and activity-based costing models to Fortune 500 clients and government agencies.
For more information, visit MooreColson.com.
