Cumberland-based Moore Colson co-hosted an event alongside Berman Fink Van Horn, SunTrust and Palmer & Cay on the topic of cybersecurity on Jan. 17 at BFV’s Buckhead office.
The event, "Cybercrime in Georgia: How cybercriminals are actively targeting Georgia’s business community," discussed cybercrime’s impact on Georgia’s business community and methods used by criminals to perpetrate fraud. The discussion was led by Steve Foster, special agent in charge of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Georgia Cyber Crime Center in Augusta.
Foster supervises a staff of 11 who fulfill the GBI’s mission to conduct cybercrime investigations and digital device forensic examinations and to provide cybercrime-related training to state and local law enforcement. He helped develop G3C and currently oversees the ongoing growth of the unit. Foster is in his 25th year with the GBI and has 31 years in law enforcement. During the presentation, he also discussed the challenges of law enforcement in finding and prosecuting cybercriminals and how businesses should be vigilant about educating employees and monitoring for cybercriminal activity.
Industrial Leadership Council is an Atlanta-based not-for-profit organization founded in 2018 to educate Atlanta’s current and future industrial leaders. In this joint venture, founding partners Moore Colson CPAs and Advisors, SunTrust, Palmer & Cay and Berman Fink Van Horn, provide an exclusive forum for executives to learn from industry leaders and to share insights as well as best practices impacting the industrial community.
For more information, contact ILC@moorecolson.com.
