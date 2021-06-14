Cumberland-based Moore Colson announced the celebration of the firm's 40th year in business and a year of "Thinking Forward, Giving Back."
The firm was founded in 1981 by Greg Colson, Jack Moore and Bill Murphy. The first office was located on Peachtree Street and housed a staff of two professionals, one bookkeeper and one receptionist. Today, the firm has 29 partners and over 150 employees.
The "Thinking Forward, Giving Back" celebration will feature:
- A "40 for 40" social media series spotlighting 40 local nonprofits that the firm has supported with active employee involvement in various capacities throughout its history.
- Four days of service planned for employees, clients and friends at Solomon's Temple, the Atlanta Community Food Bank, Habitat for Humanity and Eagle Ranch.
- Forty thousand dollars in total firm charitable contributions to local nonprofits in honor of its 40th year.
For more information, visit MooreColson.com.
