Cumberland-based Moore Colson recently announced the nominees and winners of the firm’s coveted Peak Awards for the 3rd trimester of 2019.
The awards are given to individuals each trimester based on significant contributions to the firm, work performed that is considered above and beyond expectations or something unique that an individual brought to the firm which has made a significant impact.
All associates are encouraged to submit their nomination and may make one nomination per trimester. All nominations are submitted to the Partner Committee for review, and nominees and winners are announced at firm functions each trimester. This trimester, the partner committee received 33 nominations.
On Dec. 6, the firm announced the following winners - Joe Zagami, corporate accounting senior manager; Stephen Groover, business assurance manager; Amanda Levesque, consulting manager; Jacey Daughtry, tax senior associate; Bobbie Jo Wilson, corporate accounting associate; Samantha Clark, business assurance associate; Mackenzie York, business assurance associate; and Emily Wiatt, business assurance associate.
