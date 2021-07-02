Cumberland-based Moore Colson announced the winners of the firm’s coveted Peak Awards for the first trimester of 2021.
Moore Colson’s Peak Awards are given to individuals each trimester based on significant contributions to the firm, work performed that is considered above and beyond expectations or something unique that an individual brought to the firm which has made a significant impact.
The partner committee received 41 nominations. The winners were Joe Wright, tax director; Shelly Bitter, software consulting senior manager; Zach Spence, tax senior associate; Josh Brown, office assistant; Elizabeth Michaels, tax associate; Haley Ross, business assurance associate; Kailey Williams, business assurance senior associate; and Alex Smith, tax associate.
Visit MooreColson.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.