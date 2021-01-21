Cumberland-based Moore Colson announced the nominees and winners of the firm’s coveted Peak Awards for the third trimester of 2020.
Moore Colson’s Peak Awards are given to individuals each trimester based on significant contributions to the firm, work performed that is considered above and beyond expectations, or something unique that an individual brought to the firm which has made a significant impact.
All associates are encouraged to submit their nomination and may make one nomination per trimester. All nominations are submitted to the partner committee for review, and nominees and winners are announced at firm functions each trimester.
In the third trimester of 2020, the partner committee received 27 nominations, and on Dec. 4, the firm announced the winners as follows:
Patrick Galagan, consulting senior associate; Mackenzie York, business assurance senior associate; Grace Hudgins, business assurance senior associate; Emily McConnell, business assurance senior associate; Geoff Braun, business assurance director; Richard Brewer, tax manager; and Journet Greene, risk advisory and compliance services director.
