Cumberland-based Moore Colson, an accounting, consulting and advisory firm, announced the nominees and winners of the firm’s coveted Peak Awards for the second trimester of 2020.
Moore Colson’s Peak Awards are given to individuals each trimester based on significant contributions to the firm, work performed that is considered above and beyond expectations or something unique that an individual brought to the firm which has made a significant impact.
This trimester, the partner committee received 25 nominations.
On Nov. 5, the firm announced the following winners - Michael Polk, business assurance manager; Christina Quinones, tax senior manager; Gustavo Martinez, tax senior associate; Deneise Bradley, business assurance operations manager; Samantha Clark, business assurance senior associate; and Boram Lee, risk advisory and compliance services senior associate.
