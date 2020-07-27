Cumberland-based Moore Colson recently announced the winners of the firm’s coveted Peak Awards for the first trimester of 2020.
Moore Colson’s Peak Awards are given to individuals each trimester based on significant contributions to the firm, work performed that is considered above and beyond expectations or something unique the individual brought to the firm which has made a significant impact.
This trimester, the partner committee received 49 nominations. On July 17, the firm announced the following as winners: Beth Winter, tax operations manager; Lynn Capland, tax administrative assistant; David Huckaby, office/facilities assistant; Tilena Burton, tax administrative assistant; Brunella Reid, marketing director; Michelle Penoyar, marketing manager; Robert Scott, senior marketing specialist; Peter Malinov, director of information technology; Thompson Wiley, information technology senior specialist; Chris Lampkin, information technology specialist; Christa Meyer, administrative assistant; Jamie Boyle, trust support specialist; Michelle Przystas, trust support specialist; Gustavo Martinez, tax senior associate; Natalie Griffith, business assurance senior associate; Katie Bishop, business assurance associate; Cayden Stethers, business assurance senior associate; Daisy Garcia, business assurance associate; Grace Hudgins, business assurance senior associate; Candace Jackson, business assurance director; Peter Mataragas, business assurance senior manager; Tyler Wright, consulting director; and Joe Zagami, corporate accounting senior manager.
