Cumberland-based Moore Colson recently announced the nominees and winners of the firm’s Peak Awards for the second trimester of 2019.
Moore Colson’s Peak Awards are given to individuals each trimester based on significant contributions to the firm, work performed that is considered above and beyond expectations or something unique that an individual brought to the firm which has made a significant impact. All associates are encouraged to submit their nomination and may make one nomination per trimester. All nominations are submitted to the Partner Committee for review, and nominees and winners are announced at firm functions each trimester.
The firm 14 nominees were Heather Crider, Tiffany Kim, Michael Moody, Thompson Wiley, Robert Scott, Emily Wiatt, Drew Sladkey, Ashley Hunter, Hudson Ireland, Amanda Levesque, Joe Wright, Michelle Brooks, Samantha Walker and Journet Greene. The winners were Greene, a risk advisory and compliance services senior manager; Walker, a tax manager; Moody, a business assurance senior associate and Sladky, a tax associate.
For more information, visit MooreColson.com.
