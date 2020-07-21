Cumberland-based Moore Colson recently announced the promotion of seven employees ranging from senior associate to senior manager.
The professionals receiving a promotion include Robert Scott to senior marketing specialist; Emily Wiatt to business assurance senior associate; Michael Polk to business assurance manager; Peter Mataragas to business assurance senior manager; Rachel Ahmed to corporate accounting senior associate; Patrick Hutchinson to consulting manager; and Drew Sladkey to tax senior associate.
