Pictured, top row from left, Robert Scott, Emily Wiatt and Michael Polk; far right is Peter Mataragas; and bottom row, Rachel Ahmed, Patrick Hutchinson and Drew Sladkey.

Cumberland-based Moore Colson recently announced the promotion of seven employees ranging from senior associate to senior manager.

The professionals receiving a promotion include Robert Scott to senior marketing specialist; Emily Wiatt to business assurance senior associate; Michael Polk to business assurance manager; Peter Mataragas to business assurance senior manager; Rachel Ahmed to corporate accounting senior associate; Patrick Hutchinson to consulting manager; and Drew Sladkey to tax senior associate.

