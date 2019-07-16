Cumberland-based Moore Colson announced the promotion of 12 employees ranging from senior associate to senior manager.
The professionals receiving promotions include Ashish Acharya to tax senior associate; Caroline Andrews to business assurance senior manager; James Brewer to business assurance senior manager; Richard Brewer to tax manager; Brenda Fulce to corporate accounting manager; Isha Rayamajhi to tax senior associate; Sarah Ryan to business assurance senior associate; Cristina Simpson to business assurance senior manager; Cayden Stethers to business assurance senior associate; Samantha Walker to tax manager; Nana Iyegha to risk assurance and compliance services manager; and Thompson Wiley to senior IT support.
In their new roles, senior associates and managers will be focused on helping lead their teams and engagements. Senior managers will be focused on the development and mentoring of managers and staff in addition to enabling the firm’s continued growth.
