Cumberland-based Moore Colson recently announced the promotion of Stephanie George, CPA, from tax senior manager to tax director.
George started her career with Moore Colson over 12 years ago. She has held several roles within the firm, advancing with successive promotions from associate to a senior manager role in 2017 and a tax director role in 2021. During her time at firm, she has primarily focused on tax compliance and planning for closely-held businesses and their owners.
She is an active member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Georgia Society of Certified Public Accountants, the North Fulton Medical Group Management Association and serves as a deacon at Marietta Community Church.
For more information, visit MooreColson.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.