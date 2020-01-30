Cumberland-based Moore Colson recently announced the promotion of Steven Bailey, CPA, CFE, to partner.
Bailey joined the firm in 2010 as a business assurance senior associate and was promoted to business assurance director in 2018.
He has a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and a Master of Business Administration from Auburn University at Montgomery. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Georgia Society of Certified Public Accountants, the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners and the Construction Financial Management Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.