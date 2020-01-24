Cumberland-based Moore Colson announced the hiring of David Walker, CPA, as business assurance director; Robyn Oldham, CPA, as corporate accounting senior manager; and Tracy Burton, CPA, as tax senior manager.
Walker joins Moore Colson with over 18 years of business and consulting experience. Previously, he served as a partner at GreerWalker CPAs and Advisors, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based CPA firm, where he oversaw assurance engagements, led the firm’s expansion, and recruited and mentored fellow professionals.
He received a Master of Accountancy with a specialization in Taxation, in addition to a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting, from the University of Georgia.
At Moore Colson, his responsibilities will include helping lead the Business Assurance Practice, nurturing client relationships, providing consultative advice, driving continued efficiencies, and developing the team while enabling the firm’s continued growth.
Oldham joins the firm with over 16 years of corporate accounting and business consulting experience. Prior to joining the firm, she served as a manager at a CPA firm in Atlanta, where she was responsible for providing compilation, review and tax preparation services.
She received a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Oglethorpe University.
At Moore Colson, her responsibilities will include helping to lead and develop the Corporate Accounting and Tax Practices, nurturing client relationships, providing consultative advice and driving continued efficiencies.
Burton joins Moore Colson with over 10 years of accounting and business consulting experience. Previously, she worked as a senior manager for PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP in Atlanta, where she was responsible for serving publicly and privately-held clients, primarily in the real estate and financial services industries.
She received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Accounting from the University of Louisville and a Master of Science in Taxation from Georgia State University.
As a leader within the Real Estate and Tax Practices, her responsibilities will include leading engagements, implementing innovative tax strategies, developing staff and promoting further firm growth.
For more information, visit www.moorecolson.com.
