Cumberland-based Moore Colson recently announced the promotion of four directors to partner.
The professionals receiving this promotion include Candace Jackson, CPA; Marcia Nally, CPA; Sydney Trew, CPA; and Tyler Wright, CPA/ABV/CFF, CFE.
Jackson started her career with Moore Colson over 13 years ago. She has held several roles within the firm, advancing with successive promotions from associate to a business assurance director role in 2018 and to a partner role in 2021. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Georgia Society of Certified Public Accountants, the Women in Pensions Network and the Atlanta Chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management. Jackson also serves as a board member of the Pension Education Council of Atlanta.
Nally joined Moore Colson in 2015 as a tax senior manager with extensive experience working with real estate partnerships, developers and high net-worth individuals. Nally was promoted to tax director in 2018 and to partner in 2021. Nally is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Georgia Society of Certified Public Accountants and the Atlanta Chapter of Commercial Real Estate Women.
Trew started her career with Moore Colson over 12 years ago. She has held several roles within the firm, advancing with successive promotions from associate to a tax director role in 2019 and a partner role in 2021. Trew is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Georgia Society of Certified Public Accountants, the Construction Financial Management Association, the Atlanta Chapter of Commercial Real Estate Women and the Samford University Alumni Association. Trew also recently joined the board of the Georgia Symphony Orchestra as the treasurer.
Wright joined the firm in 2018 as a consulting senior manager and was promoted to director in 2019 and partner in 2021. Wright is an active member of the Georgia Society of Certified Public Accountants, the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners and the Georgia Chapter of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners. He also serves as a leadership council member of the Atlanta Volunteer Lawyers Foundation.
