Cumberland-based Moore Colson recently announced the addition of Altaf Bhanwadia, CPA, as business assurance director.
Bhanwadia brings over 12 years of audit experience to Moore Colson’s Business Assurance Practice. He previously served as an external senior audit manager at Deloitte for over 11 years where he managed teams performing financial audits and internal control testing. During this time, he assisted clients in numerous industries including real estate, financial services, healthcare, mining and manufacturing.
Most recently, he served as the vice president of accounting, financial reporting at Providence Service Corporation. In this role, he managed a team responsible for SEC compliance and periodic filings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.