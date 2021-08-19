Cumberland-based Moore Colson announced the promotion of fourteen employees ranging from coordinator to senior manager.
Those receiving a promotion include Josh Brown to marketing coordinator; Katherine Bishop to business assurance senior associate; Ryan Cliff to business assurance senior associate; Oumaima Crary to business assurance senior associate; Daisy Garcia to business assurance senior associate; Haley Ross to business assurance senior associate; Natalie Griffith to business assurance manager; Grace Hudgins to business assurance manager; Cayden Stethers to business assurance manager; Boram Lee to risk advisory and compliance services manager; Jackie Fitzgerald to risk advisory and compliance services senior manager; Nana Iyegha to risk advisory and compliance services senior manager; Grant Gonzales to tax senior associate; and David Rivas to tax senior associate.
