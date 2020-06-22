Cumberland-based Moore Colson announced the addition of Geoffrey Tirone, CPA, as a transaction services partner in the firm's Consulting Practice.
Tirone brings over 20 years of experience in the transaction space, working with both private-equity groups and strategic buyers on buy- and sell-side transactions. His experience also includes stints in private industry where he led accounting teams in transitional situations.
After working at KPMG for seven years, Tirone joined the Transaction Services group at PricewaterhouseCoopers and led more than 100 due diligence projects over the course of a 10-year period. In 2010, he was hired to serve as the chief financial officer of a private-equity owned company based in Atlanta and subsequently served as the chief financial officer of a private-equity-owned company based in Irvine, California.
