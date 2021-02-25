PLAY LLC, a brand and marketing agency located at 4451 Oakdale Vinings Landing in Smyrna, was recognized for the second consecutive year as part of the Seminole 100.
The virtual awards ceremony, hosted by Florida State University’s Jim Moran Institute for Global Entrepreneurship, is set to be held this month to honor PLAY and the 99 other fastest-growing businesses owned or led by Florida State alumni. Brett Player of Smyrna is the CEO of PLAY and a 1993 alum of FSU's College to Fine Arts.
This distinguished business award is certified by Ernst & Young and is evaluated by the compound annual growth rate over a three-year period, among other financial criteria.
For more information, visit www.goplaydesign.com.
