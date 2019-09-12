The model home at Woodland Preserve in historic Vinings is now open to the public.
The John Wieland Homes gated luxury community is priced from the mid-$600s.
The model home, located at 4642 Woodland Brook Drive in the Vinings area, features the Calder floor plan. The four to five bedroom, 3.5 to 4.5 bathroom floor plan features nearly 2,700 square feet of living space including a luxurious master suite.
For mor information, visit www.jwhomes.com/homes/georgia/atlanta/vinings/woodlandpreserve-210217.
