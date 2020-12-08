EAST COBB — Mitch Rhoden, president and CEO of Futren Hospitality and former chairman of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce, was named the 2020 East Cobb Citizen of the Year on Tuesday.
The East Cobb Area Council of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce presented the award during its final meeting of the year. Over 30 elected officials, business executives and community leaders looked on as Rhoden became the 30th recipient of the award since it was created in 1991.
An east Cobb native and veteran of the Marines, Rhoden was recognized for his contributions to numerous civic organizations. In the past, he has served as president of the Rotary Club of Marietta and held several posts in the chamber. He sits on the Board of Directors for The Atlanta Area Council for the Boy Scouts of America and spearheaded the 2020 Cobb County SPLOST Renewal Committee.
“Cobb and east Cobb both are special places because of all those people,” Rhoden said, speaking of previous Citizens of the Year recipients. “To be included in that group is really special, and I just hope we can continue to build on all the things that have been done before, and keep Cobb the great place that it is.”
Rhoden was also recognized for his extensive charitable work. He has worked with Shepherd’s Men, an Atlanta organization that supports veterans with post traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injuries, and sat on the board of MUST Ministries.
This year, Rhoden led an effort to support Cobb’s food industry and distribute meals to those in need, dubbed Operation Meal Plan. The group paid local restaurants to prepare meals, which were distributed by charitable organizations. Operation Meal Plan has provided over 11,000 meals to 23 nonprofits since March, according to the chamber.
“Mitch has been a champion for helping our nonprofits and small businesses stay afloat during the pandemic,” said Sharon Mason, the chamber's president and CEO. “He is much deserving of this recognition and is a role model for our community.”
Former Cobb school board member Johnny Johnson, 1992 East Cobb Citizen of the Year, spoke to Rhoden’s “great love for our area” shortly before presenting the award.
“Our recipient this year is no different in his love of giving back to the community with his unselfish volunteerism than all of our preceding members,” Johnson said.
Aside from his college education and military service, Rhoden has lived in Cobb all his life. He received a business administration degree from the University of Mississippi before spending four years as an engineer officer in the Marines. In 2003, he received his Master of Business Administration from Kennesaw State University.
Rhoden has been with Futren Hospitality since 2001. His father, Jim Rhoden, founded the company in 1971, and serves as chairman and principal owner. The company manages a number of country clubs and golf courses in metro Atlanta, along with the National Alliance for Private Clubs.
The meeting's keynote speaker was Cobb District 2 Commissioner-elect Jerica Richardson, who introduced herself as a public official to some of Cobb's key business leaders.
"This community invested in me. That means something. You should be proud of that," Richardson said.
Richardson addressed the council on what her priorities will be as she prepares to take office. She named a comprehensive transit and mobility plan, sustainability and environmental justice, and expansion of affordable housing as key areas she plans to focus on. Furthermore, Richardson wants to invest in Cobb's public libraries to provide spaces for non profits, small businesses, and entrepreneurs to access resources like the Small Business Administration.
The commissioner-elect also called for the passage of a non-discrimination ordinance in Cobb, and improving public safety by both "mending some of the broken relationships that exist in the community," and maintaining competitive pay for public safety officers.
