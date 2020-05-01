Synovus announced that Michelle Bailey has joined the bank as senior private wealth advisor.
Bailey was previously with Wells Fargo, where she spent the past decade in the Legal Specialty Group serving the financial needs of AmLaw 200 law firms in Atlanta and Birmingham. She has more than 20 years of private wealth management experience, with expertise providing wealth management solutions to the equity partners of law firms through estate planning, financial planning, insurance planning, mortgage solutions, deposits and loans.
She is a graduate of the University of Georgia.
For more information, visit synovus.com.
