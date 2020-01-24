Weingarten Realty announced that Michaels is leasing 23,921 square feet at at Lakeside Marketplace at Cobb Parkway near Mars Hill Road in Acworth.
The shopping center has over 130,000 square feet of retail space. It has a strong national tenant line-up that includes Super Target, Ross Dress for Less and Petco. It will also soon feature Ulta.
Michaels is the largest arts and crafts retail chain in North America with more than 1,250 stores in 49 states and Canada. The new location is expected to open by end of the second quarter of 2020.
For more information, visit www.michaels.com or www.weingarten.com.
