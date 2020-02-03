Kennesaw State University’s Michael J. Coles College of Business, the third-largest business school in Georgia, has earned accreditation from the leading global accrediting body for business schools.
For 25 years, the Coles College has maintained accreditation with the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International. AACSB accreditation is the most sought-after stamp of approval for business schools worldwide, and one that less than 5 percent of schools have achieved.
The Coles College of Business has recently been recognized for excellence by several organizations. U.S. News and World Report ranked Coles College's WebMBA program among the best online MBAs in the country, while CEO Magazine ranked the Executive MBA program first in Georgia and seventh in the world.
To maintain AACSB accreditation, the Coles College of Business must undergo a rigorous review by academic leaders of peer business schools every five years. As part of the review, colleges must demonstrate their commitment to 21 rigorous standards relating to faculty qualification, strategic management of resources, interactions of faculty and students, commitment to continuous improvement and achievement of learning goals in degree programs.
The Coles College maintains a separate AACSB accreditation for its accounting program, which was also renewed this year. Only 182 schools, or 2% of all AACSB-accredited business schools, are dual certified in business and accounting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.