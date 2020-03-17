Michael Canady has joined Vinings-based Jim Chapman Communities as vice president of land acquisition.
Canady comes to the homebuilder after a decade of real estate experience working for About Sales Inc., The Jordan Company, Kenco Apartment Communities, Walton Global and Lennar Homes. His transaction experience includes over $160 million in single family, multifamily and commercial properties.
He graduated from The University of Georgia with a Bachelors degree in Business Administration.
For more information, visit www.jimchapmancommunities.com or call 770-209-2187.
