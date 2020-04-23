As the coronavirus community-spread began, MetroAtlanta Ambulance Service officials began taking steps to prepare for what was coming.
"The option of shutting down or not responding to the emergency needs in our community is never an option for us,” said Pete Quinones, president of MetroAtlanta Ambulance Service. “Responding to medical emergencies is our responsibility along with ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our staff and the safety of those that call us for help. We remain ready 24 hours a day to assist any person that calls, COVID-19 related or not, and I encourage all experiencing a medical emergency or even think someone is have an emergency to call 9-1-1 and know that we are coming to help.”
In late January, MetroAtlanta Ambulance began ordering additional supplies and determining how to move billing and other support services to a virtual, work from home, environment in anticipation of the virus in China making its way to U.S.
The MetroAtlanta EMS Academy, a consortium with Metro Atlanta Ambulance and Kennesaw State University, also developed a plan to move classes to a virtual environment once the university system of Georgia made the call to shut down their campuses.
MetroAtlanta Ambulance officials began daily communications with local hospital officials, local and state public health officials, Georgia Office of EMS & Trauma and Georgia Emergency Management Agency Officials and local government officials in preparation for what might come.
Metro Atlanta initiated hazardous pay adding 10% to their field staff’s current salary and made sure they could provide staff the appropriate personal protective equipment they needed. Daily safety memos were distributed, educating staff on how the virus was being spread, how to appropriately protect themselves by wearing PPE on all calls, to wash their hands and not touch their faces; how to disinfect their ambulance and the equipment they used.
Staff were encouraged to comply with social distancing when they could and to change out of their work clothes and/or take showers at the end of shift before getting in their cars and going home to avoid cross contamination.
MetroAtlanta Ambulance has transported over 1,300 patients suspected or confirmed to have the COVID-19 virus over the past 60 days in addition to patients having strokes, heart attacks or other illnesses requiring emergency care without incident. They have ambulances responding to residences for wellness checks and to evaluate high risk populations with chronic illness needing reassurance.
They have staged ambulances at Department of Public Health COVID-19 testing sites in case immediate transport to a hospital is required.
