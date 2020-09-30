MetroAtlanta Ambulance Service, headquartered in Marietta, has gone all in in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month starting in October by rolling out their first Pink Ribbon Ambulance.
The American Cancer Society promotes that regular screenings is the most reliable way to find breast cancer early and in finding cancer early is when it is easier to treat. All women should check with their health care provider about the best screening options for them.
“Last year our team donned pink medical gloves in hopes of starting the conversation about breast cancer screenings to those we came in contact with and this year we want to have a more significant impact on brining awareness to this horrible disease," said Pete Quinones, MetroAtlanta Ambulance president. "We hope our rolling billboards, pink gloves and pink gowns catch people’s attention and reminds women of the importance of performing self-screenings and getting an annual mammogram. Early detection and treatment has been proven to produce successful outcomes and we hope our small awareness campaign saves many lives.”
Metro Atlanta Ambulance will also be posting messages throughout the month of October on Facebook @maas911.com
For more information, visit www.Cancer.org or www.CDC.gov.
