McGuire Sponsel has announced the opening of a new Atlanta office at 2500 Cumberland Parkway.

The new office is 9,000 square feet and home to over 20 employees, with plans to add up to 30 employees over the next three years.

This is McGuire Sponsel’s first investment in Cobb County. The Indianapolis-based firm has additional offices in Raleigh and Louisville.

McGuire Sponsel is a national specialty tax firm providing R&D Tax Credits, Cost Segregation, International Tax and Credits & Incentives. For more information, visit https://mcguiresponsel.com/.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In