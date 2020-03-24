Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home & Crematory announced that they are still available to care for residents, their loved ones and handle their wishes while maintaining the safety requirements.
Currently, the funeral home is limiting the number of visitors for planning services, attending visitations and services in compliance with social distancing rules.
They have opened up ways of planning services and expressing supoort virtually through their website, www.MayesWardDobbins.com. Online residents can plan and purchase funeral/memorial services; watch funeral services online via a live stream; sign online register books; view pictures and tribute slideshows; post pictures, comments and condolences directly to the family; and send flowers or sympathy cards directly to the family.
For more information, call 770-428-1511.
