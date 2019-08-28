Cumberland-based CPA firm Mauldin & Jenkins LLC announced the appointment of four new firm partners, effective Sept. 1.
The partners are Jon Schultz, Matt Hisey, Trey Scott and Kristen Lord.
Jon Schultz
Schultz is a partner with the Atlanta office.
He received his BBA in Accounting from Georgia Southern University in 2004, and his Masters of Accounting from Georgia Southern University in 2005, and has since been with Mauldin & Jenkins. He specializes in providing various attestation and consulting services for the not-for-profit and education practice. Schultz also has experience in providing various attestation and consulting services for the entrepreneurial services practice, including construction, healthcare and professional service industries.
He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Georgia Society of Certified Public Accountants, the National and Southern Association of College and University Business Officers, Cobb Chamber of Commerce, Cherokee Chamber of Commerce and the Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce.
Matt Hisey
Hisey is a partner with the Chattanooga, Tennessee office.
He received his B.S. from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and has worked in public accounting since 2008, and joined the firm in 2015.
He provides a wide range of both individual and business tax services. He also has experience with not-for-profit tax compliance including community foundations, education institutions (secondary and college) and private foundations.
He is a member of the AICPA, Tennessee Society of Pubic Accountants, Hamilton Place Chattanooga Rotary, Chattanooga Tax Practitioners and Chattanooga Estate Planning Council. He also serves on the firms' Tax Committee.
Trey Scott
Scott is a partner in the Savannah office.
He has been with the firm since 2008, after obtaining his Master of Professional Accountancy degree from the University of West Georgia. He has been licensed as a certified public accountant since 2010, and is currently licensed to practice in the states of Florida and Georgia.
He works in the governmental practice of the firm, and his experience covers a wide variety of state and local governments in Georgia, South Carolina and Florida.
He is involved in a variety of organizations to both support the governmental industry and to promote the CPA profession overall. He is a member of the AICPA and the Georgia Government Finance Officer's Association.
Kristen Lord
Lord is the chief financial officer of the firm.
She received her B.B.A. in Accounting and a Masters of Accountancy from Georgia Southern University and works out of the Atlanta office of the firm.
She joined the firm in 2006, and focused her career on audits of financial institutions before transitioning to the CFO role.
She is a member of AICPA and the Georgia Society of Certified Public Accountants. She has attended the National Banking School at the University of Virginia and was a member of the Leadership Cobb Class of 2015. She currently serves on the Georgia Southern Alumni Association Board of Directors and the Leadership Cobb Alumni Association Executive Board. She was a 2017 Cobb Young Professionals Next Generation Award nominee and a 2016 Georgia Southern University Alumni 40 Under 40 award recipient.
