Mauldin & Jenkins LLC, a CPA firm which has an office in the Cumberland area, announced its merger with CDPA PC, an Alabama-based accounting and consulting firm, effective July 1.
This merger increases Mauldin & Jenkins’ office locations to 12 across the Southeast, adding offices in Athens, Alabama; Florence, Alabama; and Huntsville, Alabama.
CDPA, managed by David Christopher, CPA, has provided tax, financial planning and reporting, and consulting services to individuals, fiduciaries, commercial businesses and other organizations since 1954.
For more information, visit mjcpa.com.
