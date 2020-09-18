Cumberland-based CPA firm Mauldin & Jenkins announced the acquisition of Plush Smith P.A., a Sarasota, Florida accounting and consulting firm.
This acquisition increases Mauldin & Jenkins’ office locations to nine across the Southeast.
Plush Smith, managed by its founder, Carla Plush Smith, CPA, has provided tax, financial reporting and consulting services to individuals, fiduciaries, commercial businesses and other organizations since 2011.
For more information, visit www.mjcpa.com.
