I think I first heard the word “mindfulness” about 15 years ago. A friend said he was working on “mindful” eating — chewing slowly and paying attention to each of the sensations of smell, taste and feel. Then a psychologist friend explained that she was focused on mindfulness exercises with her clients, centered on “being in the moment.”
By her definition, that meant everything from being conscious of breathing patterns to recognizing small things for which we are grateful.
Almost as quickly as mindfulness became a word, it became a movement. While definitions varied, they shared a common denominator: slowing down and turning inward toward self.
Many business leaders, especially those susceptible to the latest management fads (remember the vitality curve?) became the mindfulness movement’s most fervent evangelists. Some companies instituted “morning mindfulness” programs, gathering staff in a room to start their days looking inward as a way to increase productivity — and, ultimately, profits.
Researchers suggest that practicing mindfulness has plenty of potential benefit (and little, if any, harm). At the same time, studies have found that many mindfulness regimes lack scientific rigor, making it difficult to assess what’s really effective and what’s just New Age-y hype.
Writing in the Harvard Business Review, Daniel Goleman, who researches emotional intelligence at Rutgers University, pointed out that many programs can’t differentiate between benefits derived from mindfulness exercises and those generated by physical exertion. In other words, he says, does an employee’s newfound inner peace come from clearing her mind at the start of the workday or from the endorphin high of her morning workout?
But Goleman writes: “While mindfulness doesn’t necessarily work the way the hype proclaims, there are some things that a good mindfulness practice can really help with. By better understanding when mindfulness is the right approach, HR and training programs can better enhance both leader performance and employee wellbeing.”
What’s more, mindfulness in the workplace doesn’t require expensive consultants or even that every staff member read the latest book by the hottest management guru of the moment.
Mindfulness proponents suggest devoting three 10-minute periods a day to closing your eyes and trying to think about nothing except your breathing. Breathe in, breathe out, repeat. Try to keep other thoughts — about work, about home life, about politics — at bay. Stray thoughts are unavoidable, but you can easily pull yourself back into the moment.
Goleman cites research that suggests such a simple routine can improve concentration, boost memory and help a person deal with stress in constructive ways. It can even make a person more empathetic and kinder. Who wouldn’t want that in a leader or an employee?
For some in business, though, all of this may sound hippy-dippy, reminiscent of 1970s-era consciousness-raising. How, they might wonder, could this possibly improve my bottom line?
That’s fair. But you don’t have to call it mindfulness to find ways to reap its benefits.
Just slow down. Relax. Breathe.
