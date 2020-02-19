Dr. Joe Esposito's chiropractic practice recently acquired Martini Chiropractic & Massage at 1000 Whitlock Avenue NW in Marietta.
The new name for the merged companies is Health Plus Wellness Center.
Esposito and Dr. Joseph Martini are both Life University graduates, friends and colleagues for 35 years. Esposito graduated from Life University in 1985 and opened his practice at 950 Cobb Parkway S. in Marietta in 1986. A year later, Martini joined his practice for two years. Now, 33 later years, the pair have traveled full circle back to working together.
Esposito is a well-known radio personality on WSB 95.5 FM. His radio show, “The Dr. Joe Show,” airs live on Sunday evenings from 7 to 9 p.m. In addition to his original chiropractic practice in Marietta, he also has offices in Stockbridge and Duluth.
For more information, visit www.DrJoe.com.
