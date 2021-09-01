The Cobb Chamber of Commerce's September Marquee Monday luncheon will welcome Rod McLean of Lockheed Martin and James Hudgens of the Georgia Tech Research Institute to share the latest endeavors of the county's leaders in advanced aeronautics manufacturing and research.
McLean is vice president and general manager of the Air Mobility & Maritime Missions Line of Business at Lockheed Martin Aeronautics. Hudgens is the director of the GTRI and senior vice president of the Georgia Institute of Technology. For more than 40 years, Lockheed Martin and GTRI have partnered together on groundbreaking projects.
In addition to the keynote presentation, the Cobb Chamber's Cobb Executive Women program will present the 2021 Woman of Distinction award.
The luncheon will be Sept. 13 at the Coca-Cola Roxy. Doors open 11 a.m. and the program begins at 11:45 a.m. All attendees will be required to wear a mask as they enter and move throughout the venue.
Parking is available at The Battery Red Deck for free up to three hours. For further parking options, please refer to the Battery Atlanta Parking Guide. A security screening will be required at check-in.
To register, visit https://www.cobbchamber.org/events/Marquee-Monday-Presented-by-Superior-Plumbing-9696/details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.