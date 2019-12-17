The Cobb County Chamber of Commerce will have Marquee Monday with Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Air Lines, on Jan. 13 from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Coca Cola Roxy Theatre - Suntrust Park Battery, 800 Battery Avenue, Suite 500 in the Cumberland area.
Bastian leads a team of over 80,000 global professionals that is building the world’s premier international airline powered by a people-driven, customer-focused culture and spirit of innovation. A 20-year Delta veteran, Bastian has been a critical leader in Delta’s long-term strategy and champion of putting Delta’s shared values of honesty, integrity, respect, perseverance and servant leadership at the core of every decision.
Since being named Delta’s CEO in May 2016, he has expanded Delta’s leading position as the world’s most reliable airline while growing its global footprint and enhancing the customer experience in the air and on the ground.
During this program, the Chamber will also salute the 2019 and 2020 classes of Honorary Commanders, a program at the heart of the Cobb Chamber's support of the county's military community.
Parking is available at The Battery Red Deck. Check in will be located through the doors to the left of the Coca-Cola Roxy ticket box office. Security screening will be required at check-in.
To register, visit https://www.cobbchamber.org/events/Marquee-Monday-9051/details.
