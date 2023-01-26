The Cobb Chamber of Commerce's February Marquee Monday will have Georgia Institute of Technology President Dr. Ángel Cabrera for a fireside chat on Feb. 13 at the Coca-Cola Roxy.
Dr. Cabrera will sit down with 2023 Chairman Greg Teague to discuss how the university impacts Georgia’s economic development and share the latest news on the Georgia Tech Research Institute in Cobb.
He is the 12th president of the Georgia Institute of Technology. One of America’s leading research universities, Georgia Tech serves more than 45,000 students through top-ranked graduate and undergraduate programs ranging from engineering and science to business, computing, design and liberal arts, and receives nearly $1.3 billion in annual research awards. He came to Georgia Tech on Sept. 1, 2019, after serving for seven years as president of George Mason University in Virginia.
In addition to the fireside chat, the February program will kick-off the Chamber's 42nd Membership Campaign.
Doors open at 11:15 a.m. and the program begins at noon, concluding by 1 p.m.
Free parking is available at The Battery Red Deck for up to three hours. For further parking options, please refer to The Battery Atlanta Parking Guide. A security screening will be required at check-in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.