Mark Spain Real Estate, which has an office at 1395 South Marietta Parkway in Marietta, is having a record year in all four real estate markets in which it has a presence.
The firm is on track to cross the $1 billion annual sales mark for the first time in its history.
The company is an independent real estate brokerage that was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America for four years straight.
In metro Atlanta, where the company has its headquarters, closed home sales are up 48% in the first 10 months of 2019 - in comparison with all of 2018. The company has also realized a 20% revenue growth and has grown the size of its Georgia-based real estate agent team by 34%.
The company's 2018 sales numbers included 2,748 closed transaction sides and over $702 million in gross annual sales. On average, the Mark Spain team sold more than 10.5 homes per business day in 2018.
“Exceeding $1 billion in annual residential real estate sales is a milestone only a small percentage of independent real estate firms ever accomplish,” said John Makarewicz, Mark Spain Real Estate president. “We could not have achieved this level of growth without the support of every team member and partner we are fortunate to do business with.”
The firm invests heavily in marketing, technology, education and analytics in order to competitively position itself in its regional markets of Atlanta, Athens, Charlotte, Raleigh and Nashville. Mark Spain Real Estate has plans to expand in additional Southeastern markets in 2020.
For more information, visit markspain.com or call 1-855-299-SOLD.
