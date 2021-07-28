The Marietta Visitors Bureau has hired Mason Jordan as marketing and PR coordinator.
Jordan will be responsible for developing the organization’s marketing and public relations strategy as well as managing the brand’s website and social media platforms.
He brings over three years of project management experience to the Marietta Visitors Bureau. He received a bachelor’s degree in Strategic Communications from Oklahoma State University in 2017.
The Marietta Visitors Bureau and Welcome Center is a non-profit organization whose primary mission is to promote Marietta as a premier destination for visitors traveling to the metro Atlanta area. Located in a historic train depot on Marietta Square, the Welcome Center traditionally sees over 25,000 visitors a year.
For more information, visit visitmariettaga.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.