The Marietta Visitors Bureau & Welcome Center announced the promotion of Courtney Spiess to Marketing & Public Relations manager.
Spiess manages marketing efforts from print to digital advertising, social media, website management, content marketing and public communications for the Visitors Bureau.
Prior to joining the Visitors Bureau, she was an account coordinator for Inspire PR Group and a Digital Marketing & Content intern for the Athens County Convention Center and Visitors Bureau in Ohio. She has a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Ohio University and set to complete the Southeast Tourism Society's Travel Marketing Professional Certificate Program this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.