Marietta resident Shirley Gary, owner and CEO of Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta and Engel & Völkers Atlanta North Fulton, has received two global sales awards.
Gary has been named the Number One Real Estate Agent Worldwide within the Engel & Völkers Global Network and Number Two Real Estate Agent Worldwide for Net Commissions for 2019.
The Engel & Völkers Top Global Sales Awards recognize the company’s highest achievers across the globe. This is the fifth year in a row that Gary has been honored internationally, ranking above more than 10,000 real estate professionals who represent the Engel & Völkers brand in over 30 countries.
For more information, visit www.buckheadatlanta.evrealestate.com or www.atlantanorthfulton.evrealestate.com.
