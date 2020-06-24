Marietta resident Shirley Gary, CEO of Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta and Engel & Völkers Atlanta North Fulton, has been named to the 15th annual The Thousand List of America's top 1,000 real estate sales professionals and teams.
Designees are recognized as the top one-tenth of 1% of more than 1.4 million licensed Realtors nationwide.
Gary was honored in two categories - Individual Agent – Sales Volume and Individual Agent – Transaction Sides. She has received this honor multiple times, including the past four years in a row, consistently moving up in the ranking to the number one agent in both categories for metro Atlanta.
For more information, visit www.buckheadatlanta.evrealestate.com or www.atlantanorthfulton.evrealestate.com.
