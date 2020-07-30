Hyperion Bank has named Marietta resident Joel Higdon as assistant vice president and branch manager.
He has more than 20 years of experience in customer service, with 10 years spent in banking.
A native of the North Georgia mountains, Higdon is a graduate of Appalachian Technical College and Georgia State University. He previously worked as a personal banker, retail banker and bank branch manager.
Hyperion Bank, founded in 2006, is a full-service community bank that connects with its customers via technology and highly accessible, experienced, enthusiastic bankers who have local decision-making authority. In 2018, Hyperion undertook a significant recapitalization and in 2019 it expanded to Atlanta.
For more information, visit www.HyperionBank.com.
