Margie Medlin of RE/MAX PURE has received an appointment to the National Association of Realtors 2020 Federal Financing & Housing Policy Committee.
NAR only appoints a small number of agents around the country to this committee each year. In fact, only 50 out of the 1.3 million NAR members are selected to join this prestigious group.
Medlin has been serving her community as a local real estate agent for over three decades and has extensive experience in the local housing market. She specializes in relocation, first time home buyers, investment properties, second homes, and 55 and over properties.
Throughout her real estate career, she has accomplished many industry successes, including becoming a certified residential specialist, receiving the RE/MAX Hall of Fame award, becoming the CRS 2017 regional vice president and receiving the Tony Serkadakis Lifetime Achievement Award.
For more information, visit remaxpure.com.
