A RE/MAX PURE agent has been recognized by RE/MAX for outstanding service to the company.
Shelia Marshall is celebrating 20 years with RE/MAX this month and recently had a three-year anniversary with RE/MAX PURE.
“It’s a tremendous honor to work alongside top producing individuals with REMAX PURE,” said Wendy Bunch, broker and owner of RE/MAX PURE. “As a real estate agent with RE/MAX, Shelia has been fully committed to helping her clients and consumers find the home that is right for them. I am extremely proud of her for her service and dedication not only to RE/MAX, but to everyone that she has met throughout her many years with this company.”
Marshall has been with RE/MAX PURE for three years. Her designations include associate broker, certified residential specialist, graduate realtor institute and seniors real estate specialist. She is also a member of the Development Authority of Powder Springs.
For more information, call 770-528-9655.
